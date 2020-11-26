A Dundee support service, which provides play services for disabled children, is hoping to lift spirits with personalised greetings from Santa.

Youngsters at The Yard, in Mid Craigie, have been invited to sign up for a hand-written letter or video from Santa in the absence of the organisation’s usual Christmas parties.

Although the deadline for videos, filmed in The Yard’s outdoor Solardome-turned-grotto, has now passed, families are encouraged to sign up for a letter in return for a donation.

Donations will help assist with the service’s ongoing efforts to provide in-person and online support for families across all three of its centres in Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy and Dundee.

© Supplied

So far, over 100 families have requested a video or letter, which are expected to arrive in inboxes and letterboxes by mid-December.

Celine Sinclair, chief executive of The Yard said: “As we know, Christmas will be rather different this year but, whatever the circumstances, children should still be at the heart of the festive season.

“With restrictions on parties and Santa’s grotto visits, we’ve come up with a lovely treat for the children we support, creating wonderful personalised messages guaranteed to bring a smile to their faces, not to mention the families and friends sharing it with them.

“On a more serious note, it’s a great way for our community to support The Yard at the end of a particularly challenging year where our services and fundraising efforts continue to be impacted by the effects Covid-19.

“By taking part, you’re helping ensure that we are there for disabled children and their families as we welcome a new year and beyond.”

The Yard in Dundee is currently open on Wednesdays after school and Sundays. Due to current restrictions on numbers, anyone wishing to attend is required to book in advance.

For more information, visit www.theyardscotland.org.uk