‘The whole thing has just been magical’: Michael Buble leaves Dundee superfan Susan in shock with concert duet

A Michael Buble fan from Dundee was left swooning after singing in front of thousands of the crooner’s adoring fans.

Susan Colgan, from Dundee, was plucked from the crowd at P&J Live as the singer entertained an audience of 10,000 people in Aberdeen.

Susan was invited by the star to sing any song she wanted, and opted for a cover of Moon River, made famous by Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

She shared the video on her Facebook page and by this morning it had been viewed and shared hundreds of times.

The footage begins with Buble leaning into the crowd and singling Susan out while she is in the standing area just in front of the stage.

A visibly stunned Susan looks on in disbelief as the Just Haven’t Met You Yet singer introduces her to the audience.

He told the envious crowds: “For those of you who don’t know what’s going on here, she’s going to sing something with me.

Susan got loud cheers, and some joking boos, as she said she was from the City of Discovery.

And she got an even bigger reception when she told the singer that she “loved him”.

He then asked her to pick the song she wanted to sing, offering her anything from Robbie Williams to Celine Dion.

But Susan picked the Breakfast At Tiffany’s standard, to which Buble joked: “I don’t know it, so you can sing it alone.”

After the opening words she was joined by Buble’s backing band and then the crowd joined in to help her along.

She finished to rapturous applause and a shout of “give it up for Susan”, from the man himself.

And to cap it off, Susan got the perfect encore, with her picture of her with the star together used in the photomontage at the end of the night.

“We’ve never met before, this is not something that is planned, and if you think that then you’re wrong. “This is very scary for me because we don’t know each other.”

Susan, 37, a singing teacher at Dundee High School, said: “It was a hell of a night. I have a bucket list in my house and one of the things on it was to meet Michael Buble. I’m very lucky.

“My mum made a little sign before we went that said ‘please sing with me’ and that’s why he noticed us.

“I thought I’d sing Moon River as it’s something so straightforward and classic, and I really didn’t want to mess up. I love all the classic songs and I’ve been a fan of Michael for years.”

She added: “All my friends have been so supportive and excited for me. The whole thing has just been magical.”

The fan participation was among the highlights of a hit-packed set in the DC Thomson-sponsored arena.

Backed by a 32-piece orchestra the Canadian crooner entertained the audience with a set packed full of classic standards, his own tunes and even some Christmas favourites.

The singer was performing the first of two concerts at the arena, with tonight’s gig added due to the high level of demand.

The global superstar and his band not only wowed the crowds with 22 of their favourite songs, but also impressed with his stage backdrop.

State-of-the art lighting and screens were used to swing between huge vistas and starry skies to create an intimate, club-like atmosphere in one of Scotland’s biggest venues.