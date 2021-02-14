‘The whole area is crawling with cops’ — Dundee street locked down as police deal with incident

Streets in Douglas have been sealed off while police deal with what has been described as a major ongoing incident.

Neighbours living close to the incident in Balunie Street have said there are currently around 25 police vehicles on the scene, along with dozens of police officers.

Police negotiators are at a door and can be heard speaking to someone on the other side. Neighbours said they also saw police speaking to a person through a window.

There are also two ambulances.

Police are diverting all vehicles away from the scene and asking pedestrians to take a different route.

Gordon Jamieson said: “Police arrived here around 8am this morning and are surrounding two houses.

“Police are currently speaking to people in the houses through the letterboxes.

“Some kind of negotiating seems to be going on.”

‘The whole area is crawling with cops’

Another local resident said: “I was told that there is some kind of hostage situation taking place.

“The whole area is crawling with cops – they are outside two houses and they are also preventing people from getting anywhere near the scene.”

Another neighbour said: “Everyone is wondering what’s going on.

“The police have been here all day. I’ve been told that two people are involved in a hostage situation.

“At one point tis morning, there were around 50 police here.

“Police cars came haring into the street. No-one else is getting in here.”

Police dogs and the force’s special response unit is on standby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance on Balunie Street, Dundee in relation to concern for a person. The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.”