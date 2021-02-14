‘The whole area is crawling with cops’ — Dundee siege continues after eight hours

More than eight hours after it began, a siege continues at a house in Douglas.

Riot police and negotiators remain outside the house in Balunie Street.

The negotiators are still speaking through the letterbox of the property, while armed police in full riot gear watch on.

Streets have been sealed off while police continue to deal with what has been described as a major ongoing incident.

At its height, there were said to be as many as 50 officers on the scene.

One neighbour said: “This has been crazy. This has gone on all day now and it looks as if it will continue into the evening as well.

“It’s really upsetting and worrying for everyone living here. I really hope it come to a safe end soon for everyone’s sakes.”

Police cordons remained all around the area and residents were being escorted out and in by police.

Neighbours living close to the incident in Balunie Street earlier said there were around 25 police vehicles on the scene, along with dozens of police officers.

Police are diverting all vehicles away from the scene and asking pedestrians to take a different route.

Gordon Jamieson said: “Police arrived here around 8am this morning and are surrounding two houses.

“Police are currently speaking to people in the houses through the letterboxes.

“Some kind of negotiating seems to be going on.”

‘The whole area is crawling with cops’

Another local resident said: “I was told that there is some kind of hostage situation taking place.

“The whole area is crawling with cops – they are outside two houses and they are also preventing people from getting anywhere near the scene.”

Another neighbour said: “Everyone is wondering what’s going on.

“The police have been here all day. I’ve been told that two people are involved in a hostage situation.

“At one point tis morning, there were around 50 police here.

“Police cars came haring into the street. No-one else is getting in here.”

Police dogs and the force’s special response unit have been on standby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance on Balunie Street, Dundee in relation to concern for a person. The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.”