The Whitehall Theatre: A helping hand for a venue at the heart of the city

The coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on every business – but those in the entertainment sector are facing more uncertainty than most.

The Whitehall Theatre is no exception, and with shows cancelled and no revenue streams available to the self-funded venue, it is becoming increasingly unclear as to what the future holds.

The West End theatre is an iconic venue for Dundonians and has hosted some huge stars over the years.

Alan Cumming, John Lydon, Paul Gascoigne and the Bay City Rollers are just some of the names who have taken to the stage and left behind fond memories for the thousands who have passed through the doors.

© Derek Gerrard Photography

On a more local level, it has been home to community groups like Downfield Musical Society and Dundee Operatic Society, giving young hopefuls an opportunity to showcase their talents on the big stage.

© DC Thomson

That history, built over 50 years, makes the current situation even more daunting as the world faces up to a financial crisis with businesses in every sector fearing for the future.

But the positive mindset of those who work and perform at the Whitehall Theatre has ensured they will not allow the lack of entertainment taking place in the venue affect the ability to continue to bring money in.

A fundraising fitness drive has already raised thousands to help lead the legendary venue through the choppy waters ahead.

Spearheaded by Scott McRuvie, venue and promotions manager for the Whitehall Theatre, the cash-raising effort, Rock the Road Run, initially set the aim of running 500 miles in a month.

© DC Thomson

That target has since been upped to 710 miles – a mile for every seat in the Whitehall Theatre – and the team has also raised £3,500 already.

The group will complete their challenge today and Scott said: “Like many others, focusing on coming out of the pandemic in a better place, mentally and physically has been important for me.

“It’s one that has helped me to cope with the daily struggles that each of us will have faced throughout lockdown.

© DC Thomson

“A group of my close friends and I, all theatre people, had taken up running as one of the ways that we can improve our fitness and we had set up a private group on Facebook that has been a bit of a support network, encouraging us to go out on runs and sharing our improved times with each other.

“A few weeks ago, through a chance conversation on the group’s thread, we decided to set ourselves the goal of running 500 miles in a month.

“The conversation then turned to fundraising for the theatre, something that is extremely close to all of our hearts.

“In fact, it’s the place I took my now wife on our first date.

“From that chance conversation in the group Rock the Road Run, our fundraising drive, was born.”

The Rock the Road Run team is made up of 12 runners at varying levels and their efforts have seen them run routes across Dundee.

But it’s not the only way staff are looking to bring money in.

Scott added: “The theatre have designed a bespoke ‘Leave A Light On’ t-shirt that is being sold to raise funds.

“The sale of these t-shirts has only just begun a few days ago but we have already sold upwards of 70 units, which is just fantastic.

“We have also seen local business owners run raffles for their produce with the profits being donated back to the fundraising efforts.

“At some point in the future, theatres will be allowed to reopen and we will get back to doing the things we love but, in the interim, we all have a responsibility to do as much as we can to support our theatres and concert halls through this extremely difficult time.

© DC Thomson

“This could be as simple as sharing a Facebook post or sponsoring someone raising money for a venue.

“These venues have given us all so much over the years, to lose one due to this crisis would be an absolute travesty – to lose more would be unthinkable.”

On Friday, Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced a £10 million fund to help performing arts venues in Scotland survive the coronavirus crisis.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitehalltheatre