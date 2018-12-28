THE VIKINGS ARE COMING! — Galloway Hoard treasure to visit Dundee

The Galloway Hoard, which brings together the richest collection of rare and unique Viking-age objects ever found in Britain or Ireland, is to come to Dundee.

Billy Gartley, head of cultural services at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “This is very exciting news for everyone in the city and we are delighted to be working with Museums Scotland to bring the Galloway Hoard to The McManus.

“This will be a great opportunity for visitors from the city and beyond to enjoy a collection of international significance. We really can’t wait to host this exhibition in 2022.”

The Galloway Hoard was discovered in 2014 at a Church of Scotland site in Galloway. It will be exhibited in Dundee from February to August 2022.

Fiona Hyslop, the cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, said: “The Galloway Hoard is one of the most important collections ever discovered in Scotland.

“The collection shows the important role our archaeological heritage plays in Scotland’s culture.”