The View frontman Kyle Falconer has announced a series of “intimate” gigs as part of his Scottish tour.

The Dundee-based musician will play five shows in October, including one in Arbroath and one in Perth.

Kyle, who has just released his debut solo album ‘No Thank You’ will also perform in Greenock, Falkirk and Inverness.

He will play Webster Theatre on October 2 and the Green Room on October 4.

Tickets are now available for purchase online.