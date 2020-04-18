The University of Dundee’s archives show an interesting history of healthcare in the city

Archive Services at the University of Dundee are proud to look after the archives of NHS Tayside.

Covering more than 20 past and present hospitals and institutions across the region, the records tell the story of over 200 years of professional healthcare in Dundee, Perthshire and Angus.

Dundee’s first hospital in the modern sense of the term was Dundee Infirmary which grew out of an earlier voluntary dispensary that cared for out-patients.

In 1782 the Rev Dr Robert Small, the Minister of the Parish of Dundee, and Robert Stewart, a local surgeon, started a new subscription to reorganise the dispensary which in addition to providing medicines then arranged visits to the sick and poor.

This soon led to the idea of having a facility for in-patients and in 1793 an infirmary committee was set up for this purpose. In 1798 the new Infirmary, located off King Street, welcomed its first patients.

The hospital was granted a royal charter in 1819, becoming Dundee Royal Infirmary and Asylum. The Asylum quickly became a separate entity and moved its own building off Albert Street.

Later, as Dundee expanded, the Asylum moved out to Liff, ultimately becoming Royal Dundee Liff Hospital. The Infirmary then became simply Dundee Royal Infirmary, later commonly becoming known simply as DRI.

As industrialisation drove Dundee’s population size ever upwards it soon needed to expand, having been designed to accommodate only 56 patients. Wings added in the 1820s doubled capacity, but this was only a short-term solution as Dundee’s population continued to explode.

Clearly a new building was needed and in the 1850s DRI moved to much larger premises in Barrack Road. Over the next century and a half this site would greatly expand as additional buildings and facilities were added.

At a time before the NHS the hospital was almost completely reliant on donations. These included large gifts from textile barons. Notably Sir James Key Caird provided new buildings for maternity services and cancer patients, while Sir David Baxter funded a convalescent home in Barnhill.

However, thousands of ordinary Dundonians also made donations or participated in charitable collections. The hospital gained a reputation for its high standard of medical care and treatment.

Its presence also allowed the development of a medical school in Dundee in the 1890s and it quickly became a leading teaching hospital.

In 1889 King’s Cross Hospital was opened as a permanent hospital for infectious diseases following earlier temporary ventures and thereby reduced some of the pressure on DRI. Both would become key components of the NHS on its creation in 1948.

They were joined by the former infirmary at the East Poorhouse which had been operated by Dundee Council as Maryfield Hospital since 1929.

However, it was again clear that Dundee’s population was getting too big for its hospital facilities and so, in the early 1960s, plans were drawn up to build a new hospital at Ninewells.

This endeavour took some time to realise, but the result was one of the most modern teaching hospitals in the world which opened in 1974.

At this point Maryfield closed, but DRI remained open until the final transfer of all its services to Ninewells in 1998.

In the 200 years it existed, generations of staff worked tireless to provide care to Dundee’s sick and injured. The city has much reason to be grateful for their efforts, just as we all have much reason to be thankful for the wonderful NHS staff of today who proudly carry on their legacy.

All images are courtesy of the University of Dundee Archive Services’.