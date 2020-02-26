The ‘ugly side’ of Dundee has helped side grind out results, insists midfielder Byrne

Dundee’s “ugly side” has come out and helped the Dark Blues propel themselves back into the play-off mix, according to midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The former Livi man says the Dens men have been good on the ball at times this season but their work off it in recent weeks has seen a real upturn in form.

Their run of three matches unbeaten, a draw at Morton and wins over Partick Thistle and Queen of the South, have also coincided with the return to the starting XI of Byrne.

And he feels like he is starting to show Dundee fans what he is all about in the centre of the park.

He told the Tele: “The run I’ve been getting in the team has really helped and my confidence is starting to come back – I’m starting to feel good.

“I am looking forward to every game and, hopefully, I can keep showing everyone what I can do.

“I’m keen to keep impressing the manager, doing well, and, hopefully, picking up points.

“I do think there is more to come, everyone can always do more.

“I’m just happy to be playing – I’m not used to sitting out, I’ve played everywhere I’ve been.

“That’s been tough but that’s when you have to look at yourself and work even harder than you did before.

“Thankfully, I’m getting a bit of a run in the team just now and we are picking up results.”

Those results have come after the January transfer window closed and Byrne credits the arrival of new faces like Christophe Berra, Conor Hazard, Christie Elliott and Olly Crankshaw for improving the standard of the squad.

“The new signings have come in and given everyone a lift,” he added.

“Christophe is a really good leader at the back and talks a lot of the boys through the game.

“Especially for me, he is always barking out orders which is good.

“We’ve been better the last few weeks, better shape and fighting for each other.

“I’d say we are doing the ugly side of the game better than we have – we have passed the ball well at times this season but maybe the bit off the ball has improved recently.

“We’ve had times where we’ve looked good but we’ve been nowhere near consistent enough.

“We’ll win a couple and then go on a bad run.

“We need to win games, the league is very tight and we’re back in the play-offs after Saturday’s result.

“We need to finish second, that’s the aim now.

“We are disappointed with where we are but we can’t change that now, it’s about building momentum in the last 12 games.”

The Dark Blues showed plenty of battling attributes at Palmerston last weekend as they got the better of Queens and the blustery conditions to come away with all three points, thanks to Jordon Forster’s 72nd-minute strike.

Byrne said: “We definitely deserved the three points on Saturday but it was a really tricky game.

“It was very windy, especially in the first half which made it difficult to play football.

“The wind wasn’t going in one direction, it was blowing all over the park so it made it hard to play football.

“There is a lot more togetherness and we are fighting for each other, there is a good shape to the team and we restricted Queens to hardly anything on Saturday.

“However, we did start the second half well and got the ball down, we created chances and I’m delighted for big Fozzy to get the goal.

“He has been brilliant the past few weeks since he came back into the team and he deserved the goal – especially after Kane Hemmings nicking his goal the other week!”