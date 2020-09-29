Video: The ‘twa Hilltown pharaohs’ turn heads outside Dundee’s wackiest store

Dundee may be 2,000-odd miles away from Egypt but a store has ensured a little piece of ancient Egyptian history stands out on Strathmartine Road.

LNA’s Curios, Collectables and Prop Hire has been keeping commuters amused with its wacky and bizarre shop displays since opening last November near where Strathmartine Road meets Hilltown.

Now the store, which sits between a florist and barbers, has drawn attention online after a passer-by clocked its latest front door decor – two replica Egyptian tombs.

Owner David Tarbett obtained the towering six-foot-high pharaohs from Port Glasgow some months ago.

And he laughed at the suggestion they could be dubbed the ‘Twa Pharaohs of the Hilltown’.

The 52-year-old said: “I’m not sure if anyone has named them, I certainly haven’t but that would be a good name for them.

“They have been attracting a bit of attention when they are out. They were custom made for a dance studio in Port Glasgow before I got them.

“People are doing a double-take when they go past and some folk have gotten their pictures taken beside them.

“They have helped to attract footfall into the store. When people come in, they’ve said it’s like a museum.

“They say I should be charging folk for entry but I wouldn’t do that. I like the fact folk come in and are able to see some of the more unusual bits and pieces.”

He added: “I do tend to mix-up the displays in the window and outside the shop, sometimes I put one of the tombs out alongside a statue of a policeman I’ve got.

“There have been a few police motors going past and doing a double-take when they’ve seen that.”

David, from Douglas, said the pharaohs could be available for parties if someone was looking for “something different”.

His store has been open for around a year now and has certainly become well-known in the Coldside area.

He added: “We do prop hire as well, so in the first instance they would be available for hire if someone wanted them.

“If someone came up with the right price, I would sell them. People do like to buy items for their homes or their man caves but I have to admit they have been a great addition to the store.

“I’ve actually got an artist who is looking to update the tombs and add a little more colour to them like they would traditionally look.”

David’s store was previously used by his dad for the storage of auction items.

Now it stocks items customers would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else, including vintage items, collectables and one-of-kind items created by special effect artists from the entertainment industry.

Items stocked in the past have included battle shields, various artworks and a replica of the car featured in children’s television show Noddy.

Less child friendly was a pair of lampshades which featured a leathery, human face strapped to them.

And David searches far and wide for new stock all the time.

As well as the recent acquisition of the two six-foot tombs, he revealed he also has two Incredible Hulks making their way to Dundee right now.

He added: “Paul Kean has bought one of the Hulks for his gym and the other one will be coming into the store soon.

“We are doing another thing now called, ‘Bling My Garden’ where folk could get props for garden parties, so you could have Hulk there. I’ve also got a 12-foot giraffe coming soon.”