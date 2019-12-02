‘The toy recycle keeps the magic of Christmas alive’: Scheme in Dundee giving gifts to those who would otherwise go without

The sheer scale of poverty facing some families is never underlined more than at Christmas.

That’s when cash-starved parents and carers face overwhelming pressure to make sure children don’t go without on the big day.

The struggle of many families to balance paying for Christmas and making ends meet has inspired toy recycle, where a small army of volunteers gather previously-owned toys and distribute them.

The toys are taken to the R&R Cafe at Coldside Church where a festive list of another kind has been drawn up.

Then, for one day, struggling parents can come and collect something for their kids.

Support worker Lucie Conway (pictured), from Crossreach, runs the scheme and aims to ensure every child wakes up to at least one present to open.

She said: “For me, it is a win-win situation.

“Families with unused toys get their loft cleared and a child gets a Christmas present.

“We will even send our volunteers to go and collect the toys from people who, for whatever reason, are unable to come to us.

“What we need is for parents to send us their name, contact details and the ages and gender of their children, plus why they are struggling.

“For many it has been the problems of Universal Credit delaying benefits.”

The toy recycling scheme is now in its fifth year and was born from the suggestion of a small girl.

Lucie explained: “A wee girl actually suggested that she could give the toys she no longer used as a present to someone less fortunate.

“It really grew from there and we thought it was a great idea to help parents cope with the tremendous pressure of finding money to buy gifts.

“This year we are particularly looking for gifts for older children, basically teenage boys and girls.

“It could even be an unwanted and unopened toiletries set from last year.”

She added: “The toy recycling scheme has really grown since its first year.

“Back then we received 100 toys, the second year it was 1,000 and after that we just didn’t count.

“We find that people coming here with gifts have a smile on their face at doing some good. They get a lot out of giving.

“We literally get thousands and it means that a family can leave here with a bag of four or five presents for their kids.

“So, as I said, it is a win-win situation as far as I am concerned because some families get to clear out unwanted and unused toys while other less fortunate families benefit from a free gift.”

Lucie said the devastating impact of a child waking up to no presents can have far-reaching effects.

She said: “We tell our kids to be good or Santa won’t come, so then they wonder what they have done to deserve not getting any presents. Or they wonder what their mum or dad has done to have no presents.

“The toy recycle keeps the magic of Christmas alive.”

Parents wanting to register their details for a gift can contact Lucie on her mobile or via email.

She said: “People can leave me a text on my mobile number which is 07384 836092.

“My email address is lucille.conway@crossreach.org.uk.”

The uplift of presents for families who have made requests is at the R&R Cafe based in Coldside Church on Main Street on Friday December 13.