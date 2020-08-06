‘The therapy garden has saved my life’ says Dundee veteran

Like many veterans, after overcoming the trials of serving, Alan Boylan’s toughest battle came when he left the forces and tried to adjust to civilian life.

The 63-year-old, from Brackens, spent 12-and-a-half years in the RAF where, despite not experiencing much active conflict, he did experience some “scary moments” while serving in many of the world’s troubled hot spots, including the Falklands, the Gulf and Belize.

After he left the RAF in 1987 Alan spent many years looking after his increasingly sick mother who developed dementia, and his own physical health suffered and his mental state threatened to spiral out of control.

Alan was brought back from the brink by the Dundee Therapy Garden, which he credits with saving his life.

He said: “It was at that time that my mental health really began to get bad.

“Then after my mum died I was also suffering. Then I had a heart attack and a strike.

“I was really down, felt very isolated, and my mental health took a nosedive.”

He said it was at that time someone told him about the Dundee Therapy Garden, which aims to re-integrate isolated former armed forces and emergency service workers into the community.

“I came along and I haven’t looked back since. The garden has saved my life,” explained Alan.

“It is calm and peaceful and tranquil and it gives me somewhere to go to have time to reflect.

“You can be with other people if you want or you can just be by yourself.

“Everyone here is a veteran so you are also with people who understand you and have been through the same things you have.

“I really don’t know where I would be without it. It did close during lockdown and I have only been back two weeks but during all that time the volunteers and people from the garden kept in touch.

“They were only ever at the end of the phone. It is amazing, however, to actually get back to the garden.”

He added: “I was never a gardener before but I’m pretty handy now – a bit of a Monty Don actually and I absolutely love getting stuck in with my sweet peas and the other flowers in our borders.”

Alan said that all veterans were welcome – not just those who had experienced conflict.

Alan is one of several Dundee veterans who suffered traumatic experiences leading to their own isolation, and whose progress risked being hindered by lockdown.

“Despite lockdown the garden and the volunteers were always there for us,” he said.

“They helped us to get back through and it’s thanks to them that many of us including myself got through this time.”

“Lockdown placed them back into the situation we are trying to get them out of”

Dundee Therapy Garden says the impact of lockdown on its clients has been “severe”.

Alexander Lyell, chairman of Dundee’s Therapy Garden, said coronavirus restrictions forced vulnerable people back into isolation – the very situation the charity was trying to help them break away from.

He said: “All the problems we are addressing with these veterans were caused by solitude and the effect that has on traumatic experiences.

“We’re trying to reintroduce them to normal social activity where they can talk about their problems and pursue getting better but eventually we want them to reconnect with the outside world.

“Lockdown placed them back into the situation we are trying to get them out of.”

The garden was forced to close in April and the charity’s therapists – both whom previously served in the Army – opted to run online video services during that time.

It was reopened to the group on May 25 however its indoor space where veterans usually are provided with one hot, sociable meal together every day remains closed for the foreseeable future.

Alexander said: “Some of our veterans have illness and are shielding, they are all vulnerable and some don’t want to get on public transport.

“It’s going to be a good bit before we can get them all around a table to have a meal together again – maybe even a year as we’re really talking about post vaccination or when testing is more widespread and reliable.”

The charity also grows its own food used for the sociable meals and to educate veterans of the benefit of healthy eating but that side of the project has been halted until the group is able to socialise indoors again.

Alexander said: “That’s an important part of what we do, some of these guys are living on their own eating pies and beans, they are not good eaters and we show them the virtue of fresh food and vegetables and they love it, but we can’t do that just now.”

In preparation for winter, those at the garden have been clearing out a plastic poly tunnel with the intention of installing heaters and seating, to provide a safe space for clients to continue to socialise.