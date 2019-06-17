The Tele’s Oor Wullie statue is revealed ahead of Big Bucket Trail

With the launch of the nationwide Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail on Monday, the Tele can reveal a sneak peak at oor very own statue.

The Tele has sponsored one of the 36 figurines set to take the city by storm this summer, a follow-up of the immensely successful trail which one the city over in 2016.

Oor Green Manny has been designed by local artist Gordy Crawford, also known as Gordy Craw.

It is not Gordy’s first time taking on a challenge like this. Last year he designed Dundee United’s penguin on the Maggie’s Penguin Parade.

Describing the sculpture Gordy, 33, said: “Oor Green Manny is a cheeky take on the Green Man that can be found throughout Celtic history and features in many gardens.

“The basic premise of the design is to have roots, branches and leaves entwined around the sculpture.”

“Because it was for Archie, I was trying to think of something that I would like to paint which had a positive message.

“Green Man is a symbol for regrowth and new starts. I thought that was quite a nice, positive uplifting message especially for kids going through medical procedures.

“I’m really proud of it. I’m just happy I got the opportunity to do it. I’ll be on the trail and will try to see as many as I can.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail is already capturing the imagination and I can’t wait to see all the statues popping up in the city.

“Previous trails, including the original Oor Wullie Bucket Trail and the more recent penguin parade, have been wildly popular and this one promises to be no different.

“Once you have visited all the Dundee Wullies, you have the option to also visit some of the other Scottish cities taking part including Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“But, of course, the very best Wullie of all is the one sponsored by the Evening Telegraph.”

The statues will be auctioned off, with money split between Archie and other Scottish children’s hospitals.