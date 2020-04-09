The Tele’s great Easter egg giveaway starts tomorrow – don’t miss out!

Easter is here, but sadly we can’t head out for egg rolling this year.

However, the Easter Bunny won’t be kicking her heels…she wants you all to stay home and get creative by colouring in her picture in tomorrow’s Tele, then popping it in your window.

The bunny will be in Dundee on Sunday and who knows – if your picture catches her eye, she might just leave a treat on your doorstep.

Make sure and pick up your copy of tomorrow’s Tele to be in with a chance of winning this egg-cellent prize!

🔵 With many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️