The Tele speaks to those living in Dundee’s twin cities to hear how they are coping with lockdown

As the UK prepares to enter its fourth week of lockdown, it seems like there is no end in sight.

But the coronavirus crisis has impacted every country across the globe, with many being under these conditions for much longer, or enduring even tougher restrictions.

The Tele has spoken to some of those living in the cities twinned with Dundee to find out how they are coping with the lockdown where they are.

Lynn Nothegger, who is originally from Lochee, has lived in Wurzburg for the best part of 28 years after meeting her future husband in the German city whilst working as an au-pair.

© Supplied

And although she may be thousands of miles away from home, Lynn has found herself in a similar situation to those living in Dundee.

The 47-year-old said: “The lockdown has been in place in Bavaria since 21st March. Other federal states have different rules, but here in the southern states, the lockdown is quite strict as we’ve had most cases.”

“We are allowed to go out for essential trips like grocery shopping or to go to and from work. Not many people are still working through because the shops are closed.

“Only essential businesses are open, and we are encouraged to work from home if possible. We can go for walks or out running or cycling but only with members of our household.

“The police are out and about, checking if people are sticking to these rules, which generally seems to be the case.

“We don’t yet know when the lockdown will be lifted. It seems that a gradual return to normal is likely, but that is to be decided in the coming weeks.”

Technology is proving to be a great tool for communication and the Lochee native is making the most of it to speak to those back in Dundee.

“I’ve been using Zoom or FaceTime to contact my parents and my brother in Dundee, which is really helpful.

“My parents and the other members of the Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association and keeping touch with friends here via WhatsApp and their Facebook group.

“Particularly these group messaging boards are helpful to keep everyone’s spirits up. There are a lot of silly memes and videos in both German and English being shared.”

“The overall atmosphere is quite calm. People are mainly abiding by the rules and finding ways to cope with the new ‘reality’. There are signs stuck to lampposts and letter boxes, offering assistance to our elderly neighbours.”

Lynn is looking forward to making a visit home when things return to normal, but admits she is unsure as to when she might be able to do so.

She added: “I would like to fly to Scotland when travel is permitted, but that will depend on the situation.

“My father has health issues so is isolating for 12 weeks, and I don’t presently know when he will be allowed to have visitors. I’ll obviously not fly over until it’s safe to visit him.”

Alix Houssais is a student teacher in the French city of Orleans, which has been twinned with Dundee since 1946.

Just like those here, she has found herself adjusting to a new way of life that would’ve seemed unimaginable just a few months ago.

“We have been in quarantine since March 17 and it is getting a little difficult for me. At first we were allowed to to go out to work out, buy the bare necessities but we had to remain within one kilometre around our home,” she said.

“We could also go to work if we couldn’t from home, we just needed to fill in a form explaining why we were not at home. We also have to be one metre away from one another which is quite difficult because I usually help my mother with groceries.

“The government has also decided to allow workouts outside before 9am and after 7pm. According to them it’s to reduce the chances of people meeting, and if we go out we wear facemasks and gloves.”

Throughout the time the UK has been in lockdown, video messaging apps have proved to be a popular way to keep in touch with family and friends, and this is proving to be no different in France as Alix explains.

“I am still in touch with my family with Facebook messenger and WhatsApp when I don’t have internet issues,” she added.

“We also organise apérots (drinks) using video which was the case with my sister last week.”

Alix, who is currently in the middle of her studies, has found herself back living at home for the time being and is trying her best to remain upbeat in this uncertain time.

She added: “As a student, I have a lot of work to hand over at the end of the month and in May but I have to find time to help my mother who has to work with the house chores.

“I try to cut myself off from the social media like Twitter or Facebook or TV, and I also try to exercise a little at home. I am not really good at it but I try to keep a routine. I set an alarm in the morning and I try not to stay up late.”

And even though, just like in the UK, schools and colleges have been shut because of the pandemic, students are still expected to do work and Alix has even managed to attend classes – albeit online.

She said:”We learned before the quarantine that the week after after, schools and universities were closed and as I do my studies in Blois, I came back to Orléans.

“Teachers organise classes using Discord or another platform to teach but most of them keep in touch sending emails.”

When life returns to normal, Alix is hoping to return to the City of Discovery – which she visited only matter of months ago – and use it as an opportunity to explore the rest of Scotland with friends.

She added: “If I can, I would certainly go back in Dundee. I loved my stay there in February and I have seen so little of Scotland.

“If I come back I would certainly bring someone along.”