‘The support from Dundee has been amazing’ – Dad of tragic Freya Skene thanks city

The dad of Dundee girl Freya Skene he has been “overwhelmed” with the support his family has received since her tragic death.

The seven-year-old, from Wolsely Street, was swept to her death while playing at the fairy pools at the Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

Her mum Brooke Reid was with her at the time and had to be taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of mourners attended Freya’s funeral on July 17, with her coffin escorted on a horse-drawn carriage, inspired by her love of fairytale princesses, after a fundraiser collected more than £20,000 to pay for the service.

Now her dad Robert Skene is gearing up to take on a series of fundraising challenges along with a group of school friends, and Brooke and her partner.

The 29-year-old, from Stobswell, said it had been a difficult few weeks but said the reaction of local people had helped the family cope with their loss.

Speaking just a day after what would have been her eighth birthday, he said: “Everyone has been amazing. It is all very surreal still but the support from the local community and the people of Dundee has been overwhelming.

“The lads have got together to do this for us. The support we have had from everyone has been amazing. This is just the kind of gesture I would expect from these boys.

“I will be taking part in memory of Freya.”

Robert said he didn’t yet know how any money raised would be used but he and the family would sit down and think of the best way to put it to use.

He added: “I know initially it will help to take some of the pressure off. Even going back to work is a thought so this will go a long way to making life easier for us all in the short term.

Robert will join the weekend along with Freya’s mum Brooke and partner Dale, who will climb Ben Nevis with them on the Saturday.

Ellis McDonald, who has helped organise the event, said that 12 of Robert’s friends – from Clepington Road Primary and Morgan Academy – had come together to help the family.

Ellis said: “Our school friend Robert, and Freya’s mother, Brooke, recently suffered a loss that no parent ever should.

“The coming weeks, months and years will be difficult to say the least, and the emotional support of friends and family will be vital.”

Beginning on Friday, the group will travel to Glencoe and then begin a 26 mile hike to Fort William.

The following day, the friends will make their way to Glen Nevis to begin the 4,435ft ascent of Ben Nevis.

Ellis added: “We would appreciate any and all donations, large or small, in order to support Robert and Brooke through this impossibly difficult period.

“If anyone is interested in joining us, please get in touch, the more participants the better to help carry the walking wounded.”

He said; “Little Freya lives on in all our hearts.”

The lads taking part so far are Garry Smith, Ellis McDonald, Stephen Whitton, Keiran Clement, Jordan Dewar, Stuart Lyon, Nicky Cobb, Lee Henry, Gary Shields, Jonny McBride, Dean Elder.