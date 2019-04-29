The story of the Rolling Stones: Jagger and Richards get the bug for writing hits

When they formed nearly 60 years ago, The Rolling Stones probably believed they might last six months.

Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and their mates would never have dreamed they would still be one of the biggest bands around, selling countless records and doing one sell-out tour after another.

Sir Mick’s recent health worries served as a reminder of just how long they’ve been around, and the incredible stamina required to do what the Stones do.

Many lads in their 20s have said they feel exhausted just watching the 75-year-old Jagger run around the stage every night, but when Mick and Keith were that age it was all they wanted to do.

Seemingly, it still is, and who can blame them for continuing to do what they love, when there is such huge demand for concerts across the globe?

Many reckon their continuing popularity is linked to the fact that the Stones started with a deep love for rhythm ’n’ blues, soul and blues.

Despite trying other styles for size with the occasional attempt at disco, country and a heavier style, those traditional American roots are still at their heart.

This is why fads and trends may come and go, and their albums may not sell as they used to, and they may not write as much new material – but when it comes to tours, everyone from the age of 10 to 120 wants a ticket to see the Stones.

It all began back in the mists of time, in 1950s Dartford, when Keith and Mick became buddies and classmates.

