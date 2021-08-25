Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How a plan on a napkin inspired friends from Tayside and Fife to become business partners

By Maria Gran
August 25, 2021, 7:27 am
Karen Nichol and Sarah-Jane Dale, founders of The Skills Collective.
Karen Nichol and Sarah-Jane Dale met for lunch in Perth last October. By the end of the meal, the friends’ business plan was written on a napkin.

The pair from Perth and Fife previously worked together at the University of Stirling.

The pandemic led them both to think about the future and the possibility of being self-employed.

They both took the leap and quit their jobs at the same time, but it was never the intention to start a business together.

Karen did a communications job for a charity that also needed someone to do training. Sarah-Jane was a perfect fit.

Karen Nichols and Sarah-Jane Dale of The Skills Collective.
Karen Nichol and Sarah-Jane Dale never intended to become colleagues again after quitting their jobs.

Karen says: “I think that planted a little seed in our heads.

“Last October we met for lunch in Perth and by the end of that lunch we had literally written our values and started our brand actually on a napkin.

“We were that cliché, doing things on napkins.”

The Skills Collective seized an opportunity

By the end of the lunch, The Skills Collective name was decided and within three weeks they started looking for clients.

Karen and Sarah-Jane describe The Skills Collective as a virtual head office.

It offers professional services for businesses who have limited access to or don’t have their own senior management office.

The Skills Collective’s five key areas are sales, marketing, training, business development and business planning services.

Karen says: “A lot of people made the same decisions as we did and jumped in at the deep end in the middle of a pandemic.

“We just seized an opportunity, everyone’s now comfortable talking online, everyone’s comfortable working in their house, and they’re comfortable with other people working in their house for them.

Sarah-Jane Dale and Karen Nichols of the Skills Collective in the office.
Slowly, but surely, Sarah-Jane and Karen are beginning to meet up again and work outside of home.

“That’s what our motivation was, it was born out of the situation and the fact that we couldn’t see people.

“If Covid hadn’t happened, The Skills Collective wouldn’t have happened.”

One business where everyone is an expert

While The Skills Collective can take on clients based anywhere, the majority are Tayside businesses.

Karen and Sarah-Jane currently have 22 clients, including an air sports business, a gallery and a joiner.

Working with a wide variety of businesses is one of their favourite aspects of the job.

“The small local businesses, the individual people, I admire them so much,” says Karen.

“They have a passion for their thing and we are trying to help them along.

“They can’t do it all and it’s nice to let them do what they’re passionate about, and we help them with the things that they don’t enjoy.”

Karen Nichol, from Perth, saw The Skills Collective as her one big chance to make a difference.

The plan for The Skills Collective is to grow to a one-stop head office, with an expert on every topic.

Karen and Sarah-Jane cover many areas, but are already planning to make the collective even bigger.

They say: “The ideal is one business where everybody is an expert.

“One month a client might be concentrating on health safety, another month they are concentrating on marketing.

“Whatever it might be, we are there for them instead of having multiple suppliers.

“Our plan is to keep making that bigger and bigger so we’ve got a full offer.”

Sarah-Jane Dale, from Dunfermline, has a background in hospitality.

There’s a 20-year age difference between the duo, but they see it as another reason they work so well together.

Coming from different backgrounds and industries, they believe they can inspire every business along their journey.

The 48-year-old and 28-year-old are looking forward to aid the small and independent businesses of Tayside and Fife out of the pandemic.

Karen says: “It’s never been more important to have a network around you, and they are all there to help you.

“I think that’s we all just need to give each other a little bit of a helping hand at the moment.”