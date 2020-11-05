‘The sex toy was clearly visible’ – 60th birthday getaway turns to horror for couple at Piperdam

A disgusted couple’s birthday trip was left in ruins after they discovered a sex toy amid “filthy” conditions at a Tayside holiday resort.

Michael and Avril Grieve booked into Piperdam Leisure Resort in Fowlis, just outside Dundee, last week for a four-night stay but ended up leaving early.

But when they were let into their room they were appalled at the condition it had been left in, and their stay went from bad to worse when they discovered a sex toy that had been left behind.

Michael, from Kirkcaldy, a regular customer at Piperdam, said he and his wife had paid £380 for four nights to celebrate Avril’s 60th birthday.

He said: “This is the worst case scenario anybody could expect, especially right now during the pandemic.

“The sex toy was clearly visible. I can’t imagine anybody accepting it. This is despite their extended Covid-19 cleaning regime. On their website, they have pictures of cleaners in full body protective suits.

“We wanted to get a break from work and from everything going on but ended up desperate to get home.”

Mr Grieve said the firm did apologise and sent staff to conduct a two-hour deep clean.

However, a foul smell coming from the drains put yet another dampener on the holiday and they cut short the trip after two nights.

Mr Grieve said they received a refund for the first night but have received no response after emailing a manager to explain why they left early.

He said: “They haven’t even been in touch to apologise. It just seems they have a ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude.

“As long as they get your money they don’t care.”

Angus Council said its environmental health team has received a complaint and is making inquiries.

It comes just over a year after another family hit out at the destination after similar issues.

Stuart Anderson, 64, said the lodge was so dirty, he feared for his five-month-old grandson’s health.

Piperdam was also fined more than £120,000 in 2011 for a breach of health and safety legislation which led to the death of a former guest from Legionnaires’ disease.

Experts investigating the case discovered legionella bacteria on a showerhead and hot tub.

Its pool and spa facilities have also received various unsatisfactory reports by environmental health officials.

The Tele contacted the resort’s parent company, Copper Green Leisure Resorts, and made several attempts to contact the resort directly, but neither responded.