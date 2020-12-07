The search is on to find cockerel’s new forever home

A pet cockerel is looking to find a new forever home fit for royalty and full of hens to keep him company.

The Earl of Airlie cockerel, so-named because he assumes everything he comes across belongs to him, is currently cared for at the Scottish SPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Now the animal welfare charity is looking to get the cockerel rehomed in time for Christmas, somewhere where he can spend his days exploring.

Dale Christie, assistant manager at the rehoming centre, said: “The Earl of Airlie came into our care as a stray and is now looking for his new home.

“As with many cockerels, he assumes everything he comes into contact with belongs to him, hence giving him a royal name.

“The Earl walks around his enclosure commanding respect from everyone who enters but he is easy to handle and doesn’t mind giving you the honour of picking him up.

“He is quite a large bird, so we presume he is a brahmas cross cockerel.

“The Earl would love a home, where he can spend his days exploring and looking for bugs.

“He would also like some hen friends to care for.

“We are hoping to find the perfect home for the Earl of Airlie, fit for royalty.”

Anyone interested in rehoming the Earl of Airlie should apply via the Scottish SPCA website.