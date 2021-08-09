The Saucy Horse serves up fresh, flavoursome and nutritious noodle bowls with ‘secret ingredient’ across the north-east

Popping up at various locations in the north-east every weekend and offering its services for weddings and parties, there is ample opportunity for foodies to sample the delicious offering at The Saucy Horse.

The unique mobile bar, launched by Sean Stewart, from Dinnet, Aberdeenshire, serves up tasty vegan and non-vegan vermicelli noodle bowls, as well as homemade Indian chai and gluten-free cakes.