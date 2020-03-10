‘The safety and survival of women, children and young people is on the line’: Women’s Aid groups across Scotland under pressure after new domestic abuse law introduced

Specialist services are under increased demand following the introduction of Scotland’s new domestic abuse law, a local charity has said.

Staff from Dundee Women’s Aid said, while hosting a visit from Christina McKelvie MSP, that the services are facing increased pressure now that the country’s new domestic abuse law is “in full force”.

New research released by Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA) has revealed that 84% of Women’s Aid groups across the country are struggling to meet demand, with some individuals having to be turned away from refuge “mainly due to having no spaces”.

On one day in 2019, Women’s Aid was unable to provide accommodation for 58% of the women and 38% of the children and young people seeking refuge, the report said.

The Dundee chapter of the charity has been forced to operate waiting lists for its vital services, with some individuals being forced to wait up to nine months.

The group is now calling for increased funding to ensure those in need are given help without having to wait.

Mary Miller, CEO of Dundee Women’s Aid, said: “With Scotland’s new domestic abuse law now in place, awareness is rising and demand is increasing for our services.

© Supplied

“However, we are continuously being asked to do more with less in a funding environment that is just not sustainable.

“Operating waiting lists is not a situation that any Women’s Aid service should find themselves in.

“The reality is that the safety and survival of women, children and young people is on the line. Dundee Women’s Aid has been providing our specialist, confidential service to those experiencing domestic abuse in Dundee for over 40 years.

“My incredibly hardworking team have proven their worth time and time again when it comes to protecting and empowering women and children. And yet, we still find ourselves fighting for the funds we need to provide these essential services.

“It was great to have the cabinet secretary with us to share some of these concerns with her. Scotland has national commitments to ending violence against women. It’s time that sustainable, long-term funding is provided to achieve this.”

Ash Kuloo, member services manager at SWA, said: “It is women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse who bear the brunt of cuts to funding.

“It is their safety and survival that lies behind these statistics and every increased waiting list means another person not getting the vital support they need, at the time they need it.”

© Supplied

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are absolutely committed to tackling all forms of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, and ensuring that victims receive the support they need.

“We are working with Cosla and key partners to implement our Equally Safe strategy across Scotland.

“We have invested significant levels of funding into front-line services, as well as working closely with statutory agencies to improve their response to victims and survivors.”

Dundee Women’s Aid supports approximately 420 women and 200 children and young people annually.

One-to-one and group support, advice and information, referrals to housing and legal services, as well as vital safe refuge, are all available at Dundee Women’s Aid.

More information about their service is available on their website.