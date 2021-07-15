Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Specials

The Royal Regiment of Scotland: A history of Scotland’s super regiment

By Stephen Stewart
July 15, 2021, 7:00 am
The Third Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Black Watch yesterday marching through the centre of Inverness
The Third Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Black Watch yesterday marching through the centre of Inverness

Scotland’s super-regiment was born as the conflict in Afghanistan deepened.

Since the Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed in 2006, the unit’s soldiers have deployed almost continuously on operations around the world – building their own proud heritage.

The Regiment’s history will forever be inextricably intertwined with battles fought in the fields and compounds of Helmand Province, Kandahar and Kabul.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Telegraph Specials team

More from the Evening Telegraph