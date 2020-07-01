The Robin Galloway Breakfast Show is hitting the Dundee, Perth and Tayside airwaves from July

After successfully taking over the mornings in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirlingshire, Pure Radio Scotland’s Robin Galloway Breakfast show will be available on FM radio to Dundee, Perth and Tayside listeners this July.

The windup king is bringing his unique banter and free-wheeling breakfast show to Tayside from July 6 on FM channel 102 & 106.6, where listeners will be treated to limited ad breaks, no news, locally focused weather and travel updates and a chance to win £5,000 in his Five Grand Snap competition.

Pure Radio Scotland are taking over from Wave FM, entertaining listeners with a collection of shows dedicated to music, laughter and a very different take on radio.

The station will feature limited advertisement breaks, because too many ad breaks take listeners away from their favourite presenters and great music.

The weather and travel updates are locally focused. No news is good news. Rather than the traditional hourly news bulletins that other stations churn out, Pure only talk about news if they know it’s of interest to listeners.

And they are Scotland focused. Unlike other radio stations broadcasting in Scotland, Pure are Scottish focused with presenters focusing on Scottish listeners, unlike nationally syndicated stations.

“After more years on air than I care to remember, I can honestly say I’ve never had more fun than on Pure Radio,” said Galloway, who began his radio career at Northsound in Aberdeen, and has stopped at Scots FM, Radio Clyde and Heart.

The breakfast show host is joined by producers Rory and Alanna, who together offer a unique four hour, weekly morning show tailored for Scottish listeners.

“Scotland’s best music – wind up phone calls and proper chat from presenters not afraid to engage in a Scottish banter.

“That’s why I’m so excited to bring this uniquely different radio brand to glorious Tayside,” added Galloway, whose show is broadcast live from 6am-10am Monday to Friday.

“Pure radio is making Scottish radio great again.”

Catch the Robin Galloway Breakfast show weekdays from 6am-10 am on 102 & 106.6 FM, on DAB digital radio or by downloading the Pure Radio Scotland app!