The Queen to address the UK as 4,450 people test positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours

There are now 172 people in Scotland who have died from coronavirus, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed – up from 126 confirmed deaths yesterday.

The further 46 deaths come a day after 50 people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19, with the number people in Scotland who have tested positive for the illness now at 3,001.

In Tayside, there are 353 people confirmed to have the virus, up from 307 yesterday.

Questions were also raised over claims in a patient in Tayside was “pushed into signing a ‘do not resuscitate’ order”.

Ms Sturgeon said that “not just in these circumstances, but in any circumstances should anyone be pushed into signing up to anything like that”.

Dr Cathering Calderwood, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, said there was no protocol, national or otherwise, for pushing people into signing any “do not resuscitate” order (see video below).

In neighbouring health board Fife, cases of Covid-19 have risen from 119 to 147.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that there are 1,282 patients currently in hospital in Scotland who have been diagnosed with the virus, of whom 162 are in intensive care.

As the pandemic worsens, Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped Scotland would be testing up to 3,500 people a day – saying the target was “broadly similar” to the UK Government Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s pledge to test 100,000 people daily by the end of April.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are increasing NHS Scotland’s current capacity of 1,900 tests per day up to 3,500 per day by the end of this month at the latest.”

© PA

The first minister also said there are 120,000 people north of the border considered “high risk”

Dr Calderwood, has sent 110,000 letters to people in the “high risk” groups, with the other 10,000 to be sent out shortly.

More than 8,000 people in the high-risk category have already signed up to a text message service, Dr Calderwood said.

The service, which started this morning, offers support including access to home deliveries to help those in self-isolation.

© PA

Meanwhile, the death toll across the UK rose by a worrying 684 in the past 24 hours, with 3,645 people in the UK now confirmed to have died from the illness.

The number of those tested and confirmed to have the virus in the United Kingdom has also jumped to 38,168 – up 4,450 from yesterday’s total of 33,718.

Meanwhile, The Queen has recorded a special address to the nation to discuss the pandemic, which will broadcast on Sunday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “On Sunday April 5 at 8pm Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

“As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels.”

The Queen’s eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, contracted the virus and was looked after at the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, where he suffered “mild” symptoms (see video below).

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: