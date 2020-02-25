The Pussycat Dolls announce summer show at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Don’t cha wish The Pussycat Dolls were coming to Dundee? Well, we have some good news…

The chart-topping American girl group are coming to the city this summer to wow the crowds at Slessor Gardens on the Waterfront as part of their UK comeback tour.

The pop group – featuring singers Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – will take to the stage on July 26.

This will be the first time the band, who returned to music earlier this month with their new single ‘React,’ will have performed in the city.

The Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2010 amid rumours that there was tension within the group over Scherzinger’s prominence.

However, in November last year, Scherzinger announced on Heart Radio that the group would reunite.

She said: “The stars have aligned and the Dolls are back together and we are here to announce our reunion tour.”

The burlesque girl band have sold more than 54 million records worldwide and have more than one billion streams to their name.

Dundee will be one of many stops the Dolls are set to make across the UK this spring and summer.

As well as playing shows in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London next month, the girl group are also set to play outdoor venues across England in July.

They also performed in the ‘End of the Show Show’ segment of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in the show’s first airing in two years last weekend.

© Shutterstock

The Dundee show is being arranged by promoter LHG Events, responsible for bringing a number of other big names to the city in the past.

Among the other big names the firm has brought to the city are Sir Tom Jones, Craig David, UB40, KT Tunstall, Rita Ora and Little Mix.

On social media, users voiced their excitement at the announcement.

Rachel McKinnon lauded the news along with the fact Radio 1’s Big Weekend is coming to Camperdown Park in the summer.

Big weekend and the pussycat dolls in dundee this summer! 😍 — Rachel McKinnon (@rachelcmckinnon) February 25, 2020

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Events, said: “This is very exciting news for fans in Dundee.

“The Pussycat Dolls will put on a show-stopping performance, bringing their infectious energy, iconic dance routines and stunning vocals to Slessor Gardens.

“What a night we have in store for you all.

“To have the Dolls reunited and ready to bring the night alive with all their hits is no doubt going to cause a great deal of excitement across the city. Be sure to buy your tickets fast.”

Tickets for the comeback show start from £29.50 for general admission, with ‘golden circle’ briefs costing £49.50.

Accessible tickets are also available for direct purchase from Ticketmaster.

They go on sale from 9am this Friday via Ticketmaster and the LHG Events website.