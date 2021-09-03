News / Dundee ‘The Prosecco is flowing’: Ferry House, which opened in 1921, turns 100 today By Emma O'Neill September 3, 2021, 6:23 pm Ferry House turned 100 years old on Friday. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Prosecco was flowing at a Broughty Ferry care home on Friday as residents celebrated the home’s centenary year. The women tucked into “pokes of chips” and ice cream at a beach-themed party at Ferry House. And relatives came to join in the fun – albeit at a distance to comply with Covid regulations. The home was created in 1921 as a women’s only charitable organisation for the servants of well-to-do local families. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe