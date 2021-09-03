‘The Prosecco is flowing’: Ferry House, which opened in 1921, turns 100 today

Prosecco was flowing at a Broughty Ferry care home on Friday as residents celebrated the home’s centenary year.

The women tucked into “pokes of chips” and ice cream at a beach-themed party at Ferry House.

And relatives came to join in the fun – albeit at a distance to comply with Covid regulations.

The home was created in 1921 as a women’s only charitable organisation for the servants of well-to-do local families.