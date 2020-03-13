Friday, March 13th 2020 Show Links
‘The plans remain as they were’: Claims that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend could be scrapped are dismissed

by Jon Brady
March 13, 2020, 9:40 am Updated: March 13, 2020, 10:04 am
© DC ThomsonRevellers enjoying Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park, Dundee in 2006.
BBC sources have kiboshed suggestions that Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park could be scrapped.

From Monday, the Scottish Government will impose a ban on mass gatherings to free up emergency workers following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The restriction will run indefinitely until the government says otherwise – leading to speculation that the event could be off.

Council leader John Alexander said the authority was “assessing all events, including the BBC Big Weekend”.

However, a broadcaster source said: “Everyone is aware of the first minister’s announcement but the plans remain as they were.”

Yesterday, a fake Facebook page caused uproar when it announced that the Big Weekend was cancelled. The page has since been taken offline.

