The Open: Perthshire-born presenter Eilidh Barbour leaves after close contact with positive Covid test

Eilidh Barbour has had to give up presenting The Open for the BBC after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid.

Dunkeld-born Eilidh had been introducing the golf action for the BBC at Royal St George’s in Kent.

The event kicked off on Thursday but the 38-year-old tweeted on Friday morning to say she had been a close contact of someone with a positive test.

Sadly my time at #TheOpen has ended early. I’ve been identified as a close contact of a positive test. Gutted but everyone’s health is the most important. Over to the top man @RishiPersad1 for the rest of the week. I’ll be watching! 🤗 https://t.co/Z1ntFCP1jn — Eilidh Barbour 💙🤍 (@EilidhBarbour) July 16, 2021

St Jonhstone fan Eilidh said she would be handing over to Rishi Persad for the rest of the tournament.

The 156 players were told by organisers before the tournament they could be disqualified if they breach strict coronavirus protocols.

Players are not allowed to visit pubs, restaurants or supermarkets and must stay in approved hotels or private accommodation limited to four people.

American Collin Morikawa, 24, was in the lead on Friday, after hitting six birdies in the first 12 holes of his second round, leaving him on nine-under par, three strokes ahead of second place.