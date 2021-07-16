Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Open: Perthshire-born presenter Eilidh Barbour leaves after close contact with positive Covid test

By Steven Rae
July 16, 2021, 12:56 pm Updated: July 16, 2021, 1:21 pm
Open Eilidh Barbour Covid
Eilidh Barbour. (Library image).

Eilidh Barbour has had to give up presenting The Open for the BBC after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid.

Dunkeld-born Eilidh had been introducing the golf action for the BBC at Royal St George’s in Kent.

The event kicked off on Thursday but the 38-year-old tweeted on Friday morning to say she had been a close contact of someone with a positive test.

St Jonhstone fan Eilidh said she would be handing over to Rishi Persad for the rest of the tournament.

The 156 players were told by organisers before the tournament they could be disqualified if they breach strict coronavirus protocols.

Players are not allowed to visit pubs, restaurants or supermarkets and must stay in approved hotels or private accommodation limited to four people.

American Collin Morikawa, 24, was in the lead on Friday, after hitting six birdies in the first 12 holes of his second round, leaving him on nine-under par, three strokes ahead of second place.

