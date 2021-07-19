Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

The Open: Fife firm ‘honoured’ to make limited edition produce for historic tournament

By Gavin Harper
July 19, 2021, 2:12 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 3:02 pm
Fiona Audsley is 'honoured' to have her firm make limited edition jams for The Open.
Fiona Audsley is 'honoured' to have her firm make limited edition jams for The Open.

As the dust settles on this year’s Open, attention in the golfing world will undoubtedly turn to the 150th playing at St Andrews next summer.

That event has been in the forefront of one Fife couple’s business planning for some time.

Husband-and-wife team Michael and Fiona Audsley set up Pittenweem Preserves four years ago.

Fiona and Michael Audsley set up Pittenweem Preserves four years ago.

As a teenager, Fiona went fruit picking in the summer and then made jam, a hobby she’s enjoyed all her life.

The former business travel agent’s jams and preserves were in constant demand by colleagues and for craft and Christmas fairs.

Then Pittenweem Hub asked if she could supply home-made preserves.

There, the business was born.

‘A real honour’ for Pittenweem Preserves

Now the company has been commissioned to produce limited edition jams for next year’s Open Championship.

One marmalade is a Seville orange and the other is made with a malt whisky twist, Fiona said, aiming to target all audiences at the championships next summer.

Pittenweem Preserves has produced two special edition marmalades for The Open in St Andrews next year.

Fiona said: “It’s a really great feather in our cap for a business like ours.

“It’s a real honour to be working with the R&A.”

She explained more about the products: “With jam, you tend to get people who are strawberry or raspberry lovers, and others who only like blackberry, whereas marmalade covers a broader range.

“I think golf is still a male-dominated sport, so I wanted to make something that is aimed at men.”

While she acknowledges the honour of being asked to make the produce for the historic championship, Fiona knows they need to perform.

That’s why she is keen to tap into the thousands of overseas visitors who are likely to descend on the Home of Golf next July.

She added: “The one with the malt whisky will appeal to tourists, particularly those coming from America and Canada.

“They love anything to do with malt whisky, so there’s a tourism element to it as well.

“I need to sell them.”

Calling time on another venture

Like many businesses, the couple have had difficult decisions to make due to Covid-19.

They closed their upholstery business, Feather Your Nest at the onset of the pandemic to focus on Pittenweem Preserves.

Unable to meet customers face-to-face because of Covid-19, the couple felt the time was right to concentrate on the preserves business.

Fiona said: “We were in and out of people’s houses all the time before and with Covid we weren’t able to do that.

“It was the right time to call it a day and I’ve not cried over it.

“Pittenweem Preserves has taken over and I love it.”

Fiona, from Pittenweem Preserves, does all of the cooking while husband Michael looks after distribution.
Fiona does all of the cooking while husband Michael looks after distribution.

It has paid off, with the firm now targeting tripling its turnover this year.

“It has not been without challenges,” Fiona said. “But we have had great support.

“Now we are looking at £65,000 turnover for the year.”

Fiona said it has been “a joy” to be able to continue working – and doing something she loves – through the pandemic.

“It has been a joy to lock ourselves away and continue to make a living.

“It has just been paradise.”