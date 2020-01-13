EWAN GURR: Former SNP MP pays tribute to team after losing seat in Fife

From almost every vantage point, the Scottish National Party did extremely well in general election 2019.

But there was one person for whom there was a less than positive outcome and that was former North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, who lost his seat after representing the constituency for four and a half years.

As the 48 SNP MPs lined up outside the V&A in Dundee on December 14, Stephen was the one notable absentee as the only SNP MP in Scotland to lose his seat.

Last week, Stephen and I met next to the V&A. He said: “It is disappointing not to be back but it was good to see the party do extremely well.”

Describing the most difficult part of the loss, he said: “People feel for the MP but making a team of exceptional staff redundant is the hardest thing I have ever had to do.

“We are going through that process right now.”

He paid tribute to the unsung heroes of his team – Lindsey Alexander, Rhuaraidh Fleming, Kirsty Watson, Rhona McLaren and Callum Riddle.

Since the North East Fife seat was created in 1983, a Conservative, a Liberal Democrat and an SNP MP have represented the constituency but it is most associated with the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Menzies Campbell.

Having retained the seat by just two votes in 2017, after three recounts, Stephen knew it was a Lib Dem target.

Despite securing 4,704 more votes than in 2017, the Conservative vote share dropped more than any other UK seat in which they stood, aiding tactical voting and resulting in a Lib Dem win.

On Scottish independence, Stephen said: “As long as Boris Johnson chooses to block a second referendum, it only boosts support for independence.”

He added: “The Tories are intent on implementing their form of Brexit, which is going to have a detrimental effect on people across the UK, but we in Scotland should have an opportunity to choose a different route.”

When I reminded him that the prime minister can simply continue to refuse, Stephen said: “That is a very hard position to hold.”

While he does not rule out standing as a Member of the Scottish Parliament in 2021, he is enjoying spending time with his wife and two young children, aged five and two, whom he said have borne the brunt of political sacrifice.

He added: “Now is a time for reflection for us and considering what I personally want to do next but what I am really looking forward to doing, for the first time in a long time, is going to Tannadice to see my team in action.

“It’s been far too long.”