Eleven households in Dundee still have black and white television licences, half a century after BBC One first aired in colour.

According to the latest figures published by TV Licensing, there were 6,586 black and white permits in force across the UK at the end of September this year.

This figure indicates a fall of 575 compared to the same time last year.

At the turn of the century, 212,000 people had black and white television permits.

In Scotland, Glasgow has been revealed as the country’s capital of monochrome entertainment with 136 households in the city continuing to watch television on black and white sets.

BBC One launched its colour service on November 15 1969. Programmes aired on that day included Star Trek, Dixon of Dock Green, The Harry Secombe Show and Match of the Day, as well as the feature film The Prisoner of Zenda.

TV Licensing spokesman Paul Cooper said: “When BBC One launched its colour television service in November 1969, there were only three channels available.

“Fast forward to 2019, and more than half (53%2) of TV households have in some way an internet connection to their TV and access to hundreds of channels.

“Whilst only accounting for a very small proportion it’s interesting to know that some households still like to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly.”