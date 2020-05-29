The need for foster carers has not diminished during lockdown, says Dundee agency

The need for new foster carers remains just as strong amid lockdown, and could grow once restrictions are lifted.

FosterPlus, which helps place youngsters in a stable family enviroment, has been receiving a “steady” continuation of interest from prospective carers, despite the ongoing crisis.

The organisation also claims the need for new carers will only continue to grow once life returns to a sense of normality.

David Hancock, service manager for FosterPlus East, which includes Dundee, said: “I think the pressures of this time will mean we will all need additional support, and the vulnerable people out there even more so will need an advocate.

“There may be kids under the radar per se and we suspect, as lockdown eases and schools reopen, we could see more referrals.

“So if there are people out there thinking about it, I would wholeheartedly welcome their call – we never have enough foster carers by quite some distance.”

Current social distancing measures have changed the way social workers in and around Dundee are working to ensure foster families and children are being looked after and, as with many organisations, they have turned to technology to ensure they can continue their work.

David said: “The challenge has magnified by an inordinate amount as very basic checks and principles are much more difficult to execute.

“Carers and children need support regardless of a global pandemic so what we have done is carry out most of our day-to-day interactions using technology.

“There have still been times where we have visited carers and we have been following the PPE protocol to make sure we are not introducing an additional, unmanageable risk to fostering homes.”

David says the new way of working presents an opportunity for organisations like FosterPlus to utilise new ways of working and, instead of fortnightly visits to foster families as is the current norm, social workers can now check in with families on a weekly basis.

David added: “I think there is probably an opportunity to use the Microsoft Teams technology more to check in with families more regularly.

“A 40-mile drive to a placement is fine but you can only do that fortnightly. Maybe we can have weekly calls instead after this, so creativity is key.”

Anyone interested in fostering should call FosterPlus recruitment on 0800 369 8511.