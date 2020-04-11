‘The midwives were amazing’: Praise for NHS staff by Dundee mum who had baby girl during lockdown

At less than two weeks old, baby Millie Anne McCann is blissfully unaware of the circumstances surrounding her entry into the world.

Weighing a healthy 6lb 10oz, Millie was born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on April 2 – just over a week after the UK went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Millie is the first daughter of Sammie and Graham McCann, who live in the Ballumbie area of the city.

Mum and baby are both now home and doing well but Sammie admits that the lockdown definitely caused a few anxious moments.

She said: “My pregnancy had gone smoothly and Millie was due on March 30.

“All being well the plan was that she was to be delivered at Dundee Midwifery Unit that day, because everything had gone so well until that point.

“However, when lockdown was declared on March 30 and Millie still hadn’t arrived I knew that my baby was going to be born during this time.

“I was really scared and anxious to begin with. It was the thought of going into labour and not knowing what to expect given the situation.

“I was worried in case my husband couldn’t be there or that he would have to leave straight after the birth, but the midwives were so understanding and let him stay as long as safely possible.”

The only down side of the whole situation for Sammie was that her mum, who had also planned to be at the birth, could not be there – although the family understood the restrictions.

Sammie had nothing but praise for the midwives at Ninewells, who ensured she was comfortable throughout Millie’s birth, even in the extraordinary circumstances.

Labour began at 3.30am at home, before Sammie arrived at hospital at 10.30am and had Millie at 2.50pm – and she insisted her experience was great from start to finish.

She said: “The midwives completely understand how hard this is for us and do everything they can to make it a nice, comfortable experience.

“Once you’re in the DMU you wouldn’t even know what is going on in the outside world, these ladies are just amazing. They were so understanding of my worries and were there to reassure me when my husband went home for the night.

“Even with everything that was going on I still had a lovely experience giving birth to our daughter and everyone couldn’t have been more helpful or nicer.

“We had to stay in for one night but that all went well and I got home the following day.

“I hope by sharing my story I have helped to put others mums who might be worrying about giving birth during lock down at ease.

“And what a story I have to tell Millie as she grows up, about how she was born during lockdown.”