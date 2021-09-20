The midfield dilemma, finding Leigh Griffiths and coping without Charlie Adam: 3 talking points from Dundee’s derby defeat

Dundee are still awaiting their first win since returning to the Premiership after falling to a painful derby defeat at Tannadice.

And results over the weekend plummeted them to the foot of the table with three points picked up from six games this campaign.

However, manager James McPake is adamant the tide will soon turn for his side after passing up a number of chances in each of their last three games.

With a League Cup quarter-final coming up next on Wednesday before Rangers visit Dens Park at the weekend, this week would be a good time to start hitting the net.

So, what did we learn from their derby performance?

Leigh Griffiths

With his pedigree in front of goal, Dundee know that if they get Griffiths the ball in dangerous areas he will cause chaos for the opposing defence.

The problem they have is getting him involved more than they did on Sunday.

In the first half, he went close twice – with pretty much his first two touches of the entire game.

Both times Jordan Marshall sent in crosses from the left for Griffiths to head just wide and later bring a good save from Benjamin Siegrist.

He would also pass up a chance in the second half as he sent a rebound well over the bar.

The second period, though, was a struggle for the loan signing. It was clear Griffiths was getting frustrated with the lack of service.

Dundee have Scotland’s best goal-getter on their books, getting him the ball where he can damage the opposition is the target this week.

Midfield

Dundee haven’t scored since Charlie Adam went off injured at Motherwell three weeks ago.

It hasn’t been for the want of trying but the skipper has certainly been a massive miss.

Not fit enough to return yesterday, the former Scotland midfielder will be a huge boost if they can get any time from him against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Adam’s ability to pick out runners or cross from deep has been sorely missed as has his experience and drive from the middle of the park.

Jordan McGhee

McGhee has been a revelation since moving from his usual defensive position into a box-to-box midfield role.

However, at Tannadice he looked like a defender playing out of position for the first time.

Was that because United denied him the space to open up his legs and charge through the midfield or because he was missing his usual central midfield partner?

Together McGhee and Adam helped steamroller Dundee up to the Premiership through the play-offs.

McGhee’s runs from deep are the kind Adam thrives on but the former Hearts man wasn’t involved nearly enough at the top end of the park on Sunday.

He was a game-changer in that position last season but, like the entire Dundee team, it’s not happened for him this term.