The Market on Seagate shows support for NHS with signs

A Dundee public house has transformed its window spaces to shows its appreciation for the NHS.

The Market on Seagate said it wanted to show its support for all the NHS staff and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoardings are now covering window frames at the premises which stretches along the Seagate down Gellatly Street.

The signs have been met warmly by members of the public who have shown their appreciation for the bar and restaurant’s gesture.

A spokesman for the Market added: “We wanted to show support for the NHS and all the key workers at the frontline at this unprecedented time.

“We felt this was a great way to show support from the full Market team.

“The reaction has been incredibly positive so far which is a testament to the amazing work all of our doctors and nurses are doing to save lives through this pandemic.

“We’ll be forever grateful and indebted to them for that.”

One social media user praised the bar before adding: “stay safe everyone.”