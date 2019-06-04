The LaFontaines to support Kaiser Chiefs at Angus gig this summer

Scottish rock band the LaFontaines are to join the Kaiser Chiefs on their tour this year.

The band will be special guests for the Chiefs when they perform in Inverness and Montrose in the summer.

They will be performing in the Angus town on Friday August 16 and in Inverness on Saturday August 17, sharing hits from their third studio album, Junior, which is to be released next week.

The LaFontaines frontman Kerr Okan said: “Oh my god, I can’t believe it, we’ve never gigged this far away from home.

“Inverness has always been the Ruby of our Scottish dates and I certainly Predict a Riot in Montrose.”

The Kaiser Chiefs announced in February they would be putting on two massive outdoor shows in Scotland with lead singer Ricky Wilson, promising “outstanding” live shows, with some of their best known hits.

