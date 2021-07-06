The Lady’s not for turning: Whistledown Angus Tory Twitter troll Derek Wann gives up education roles but stays on ruling group

Twitter troll Tory Angus councillor Derek Wann has quit as the area’s children and learning convener.

The shamed Arbroath member will step down entirely from the education committee he headed – but is to remain part of the ruling administration in the scandal-hit authority.

Mr Wann had been considering his future since being unmasked as the Bridgerton-inspired figure behind the anonymous (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP Twitter profile last month.

The vitriolic account targeted local and national politicians, challenged local figures and mocked Dundee’s tragic drug death record.

The shocking revelation was followed by that of fellow Angus administration Conservative Braden Davy being involved in creating an anonymous Facebook profile encouraging tactical voting for his Scottish election campaign in May.

Mr Davy – who could face police action over his conduct if found to have broken election rules – resigned from the council’s coalition administration last week.

He was the authority’s economic development spokesman.

‘Unfortunate events’

On Tuesday afternoon, council leader David Fairweather confirmed Mr Wann’s departure from the leading committee role.

In a brief statement which appeared to seek to draw a line under the recent controversies, Arbroath Independent Mr Fairweather described them as “unfortunate events”.

The Angus administration has been widely criticised for failing to take swift action against the two trolls, or condemn their behaviour.

Mr Fairweather said: “After meeting yesterday, the administration can confirm the resignation of Councillor Wann from children and learning as convener, and also from the committee itself.

“The administration will move forward from these unfortunate events and continue their work for the people of Angus as the award-winning council it is under our watch.” Angus Council leader David fairweather

“Councillor Braden Davy has resigned his position as spokesperson for economic development.

“The administration will move forward from these unfortunate events and continue their work for the people of Angus as the award-winning council it is under our watch.”

He declined to make any further comment.

Mr Fairweather also refused to respond to criticism about what has been branded a “wall of silence” from the administration since the scandal broke almost a fortnight ago.

Mr Wann has made no comment.

Special meeting

The opposition SNP group and four non-aligned members had said they would be seeking to call an emergency meeting of the council – currently in recess – if Mr Wann did not relinquish his convenership and place on the children and learning committee.

Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd said: “He has done what the opposition and non-aligned group wanted him to do.

“But in my opinion he has not done the right thing by remaining on the administration.

“This was appalling behaviour.

“Councillor Davy at least showed what little honour he has by stepping down from the administration and I think Derek Wann should do the same.”

The developments leave the council split 14-14 in terms of administration and non-administration members.