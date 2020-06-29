The invisible killer: The effort to help victims escape the torment of domestic abuse

It often comes when they are at crisis point: The desperate call for help from a domestic abuse victim that triggers a wave of frantic action.
The plea for help comes during a brief window of time as the perpetrator is sleeping or when the victim has escaped the lion’s den for a short walk.
Victims often do not know where to turn when trying to tackle to myriad problems they would face if they flee – and so sometimes turn to elected members for assistance.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe