‘The increase in calls is unbelievable’ – Three of the charities working hard to support mental health across Scotland during a time of crisis

Most charities have had to significantly adapt the way they operate amid the coronavirus crisis. Many of those supporting mental health have seen a record number of enquiries and have spent the past few months offering their services to those in need. We spoke to three charities who have gone above and beyond to help during a time of critical need.

Touched by Suicide

Linda Nicoll, from Touched by Suicide Scotland, said people bereaved by suicide are contacting her as early as the day after losing their loved ones because they are so “desperate and isolated” in lockdown.

And that the charity has seen such an increase in those needing support that support groups – now online – have increased in frequency from once a month, to twice a week.

Touched by Suicide Scotland has also experienced a spike in those with suicidal thoughts contacting its helpline.

Linda, who is the charity’s chairperson, said: “We don’t actually work with people who are feeling suicidal, we’re at the other end of it.

“But if someone contacts us saying they’re having suicidal thoughts we can’t just send them away. We will do everything we can to signpost them to the right places.

“We used to get the occasional call like that but we’ve never had it to this extent.”

She said the majority of the callers cite Covid-19 or lockdown related issues, amongst a variety of other personal problems.

Many raise concerns over recent unemployment, financial issues, anxiety about losing homes or jobs, and some have developed gambling or alcohol addictions whilst in lockdown.

Linda said: “People are sitting about with nothing to do, feeling desperate.

“They’re stuck with their own thoughts. There’s no hiding place or distractions and they have no one to sit down and talk about things with.

“We’re last on a list of helpline numbers so a lot of the time they’ve already tried other places and couldn’t get through or get the answers that they wanted, and they’ve came to us last.

“When you’re mentally unwell everything is mounting and you don’t know how to deal with it.”

Linda, who lost her own son to suicide when he was just 14 years old, recognises the complex nature of suicide and the fact that it rarely stems from just one issue.

But she says it would be “impossible to ignore” the effect lockdown is having on people’s mental health.

She said: “We’re supporting the family of one lady whose bother died from Covid and she wasn’t able to go to the funeral because of travel restrictions and her brother’s wife killed herself.

“The first six months of new bereavement are the hardest, we don’t know whether we’re coming or going and we just want to die.

“Folk bereaved by suicide have more than a 50 percent chance of doing it themselves – they feel overwhelmed and lockdown has made that worse.”

Linda says she both phones the families she is supporting and runs her groups in the evening because that is when people find it harder to be distracted from their thoughts.

And equally, that is when a high number of the calls come through on the helpline from those with suicidal thoughts.

She said: “I’m apprehensive about what will happen when we are out of lockdown.

“When we have folk unemployed who have never been unemployed before, young ones with no hope of ever getting a job, people who find they now have a problem with drink, gambling, no money.

“And then there’s the confusion of kids in school part-time and how to work around that.”

Touched by Suicide Scotland Helpline: 01294 274273 or 01294 216895.

FAMs

A mental health charity has more than doubled its workforce since the start of lockdown to cope with a surge in people contacting its helpline with suicidal thoughts.

FAMS has taken on 50 additional volunteers since mid-March – prior to lockdown the Scottish based charity had just 34 volunteers.

It has also expanded its remit to include offering support to people with mental health issues after receiving more than double its regular number of calls on this matter.

FAMS was initially created to support the families of victims of murders or suicides, specifically where young people are involved.

However it is currently supporting people of all ages who are struggling with mental health issues during lockdown.

Ann Marie Cocozza, the charity’s co-founder, said: “The increase in calls is unbelievable – it never stops, people are constantly phoning, emailing and contacting us online too.

“It’s difficult to put a figure on it because we’re taking a lot more online communication but it’s more than doubled.

“We’re getting our usual referrals to support families post murder and suicide and young people with suicidal thoughts, plus all the Covid callers on top of that.”

She said callers with mental health issues directly related to the pandemic are of all ages and backgrounds and that a number of trends are emerging from their calls.

Ann Marie said: “People are suffering from loneliness, despair, confusion, abuse, money issues, anxiety keeping hold of jobs.

“But the most common thing they come to us about is relationships.

“People are stuck in houses with other people who they usually only see for a few hours a day and now they’re with them 24/7.

“That can be a real problem if you’re living with someone with an addiction or where relationships are already in despair, broken or blended families for example where the son and the new father don’t get on.

“Then you’ve got financial pressure on top of that.”

She said people’s work situation was irrelevant when it comes to money concerns as those who are in work are equally as concerned about losing their jobs.

And those who are having to leave their home to work have added anxieties about working in environments where they might be exposed to the virus.

These pressures, coupled with relationships which are already under strain, are having a huge impact on people’s mental health, particularly young people, according to Ann Marie.

Her views are echoed by Childline who previously reported that it receives the highest number of calls from children suffering from relationship issues, suicidal thoughts and mental health concerns.

Recently released figures show that 51 percent of young people under the age of 30 feel lonely during lockdown, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

And 76 percent of young people reported that lockdown was having an impact on their wellbeing, when responding to additional questions added to ONS regular surveys in April.

Ann Marie said: “Young people are not able to connect with others like they used to. They can’t mix with others and they have no diversions from what’s going on at home.

“Older people aren’t as reliant on peer support.

“Yes they can text and call but it’s not the same, particularly for young men who don’t talk but go out to the pub and have a pint and a laugh with their mates as a coping mechanism.

“Even as we come out of lockdown the ramifications are going to go on for years. It’s opening Pandora’s box for a lot of people.”

Herself a survivor of childhood sex abuse, Ann Marie believes around 80 percent of mental health issues stem from some form of childhood trauma.

And she believes that poor mental health can have a devastating impact on physical health, lasting a lifetime.

Ann Marie fled recurring sexual abuse at the age of 16 and lived a life of “sex, drugs and rock n’ roll” until the age of 30 when she got her life back on track.

However she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 and recovered, only for it to return 20 years later.

She said: “I’m 64 now and my body is wrecked all because of childhood trauma.

“What infuriates me is that all this time later it’s still the same – there’s still no support in schools for children experiencing trauma.

“If someone had came to my school and spoken about mental health and given me the number for Childline, I probably wouldn’t have put my hand up but I would have known there was somewhere to go and I would have known I was not alone, unloved and unlovable.”

FAMS currently has a petition going through parliament to have mental health taught in schools, as early as primary school.

Ann Marie continued: “Unresolved childhood issues lead youngsters onto drugs, alcohol, abusive behaviour and mental health issues, and only then is intervention taken.

“We need to provide children with support to stop that happening rather than trying to fix things when they have already become broken adults.”

However she says that the most pressing concern at this present time is the number of young people calling her charity’s helpline to discuss suicidal feelings.

Having tried to take her own life on a number of occasions, Ann Marie said: “Suicide is death by despair, when they get to a stage of hopelessness and don’t see a way out.

“Then when they’ve made the decision to do it, there’s a sense of euphoria because they’ve made the decision and they don’t see the repercussions it will have on their loved ones.

“They think they’re doing their family a service and that they will be better off without them.

“It’s the saddest, loneliest journey.

“We’re living through a global health pandemic but it’s feeding the other pandemic, which is suicide, and it was here long before Covid.”

FAMS helpline is open 10am to 10pm daily and can be contacted on 07736 326062.

Alternatively the office is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and can be contacted on 01698 261010. Or email the team anytime: info@fams.chat

Man Chat

Around 50 new individuals battling suicidal thoughts are seeking help every week from an Aberdeen based men’s mental health group.

Before lockdown that figure stood at just two or three new individuals per week, says Wray Thomson, founder of Man Chat.

Wray, himself a suicide survivor, said a total of around 850 people had contacted the organisation in June for all sorts of mental health related reasons.

It’s a huge jump compared to the 200 males his group supported in the average month pre-lockdown.

Wray said: “The main thing people are coming to us about is relationships.

“People are stuck together for a long time, they are arguing, there’s been an increase in domestic abuse.

“Money issues are also a huge thing. We’ve been directing a lot of people to foodbanks.

“And anxiety – people don’t want to leave the house because they’re worried about the virus but they’re also desperate to get out.

“It’s very confusing and the confusion is going to increase as we go through these various stages of lifting lockdown.”

As well as offering peer support from people who have been through similar experiences, Man Chat also signposts people to various services.

The group has seen its most significant increase in referrals to GPs for suicidal thoughts during the lockdown period.

Wray said: “It’s good that they are speaking out because the higher numbers that are coming to us, the lower the possibility of them ending up dead.

“It’s difficult to know whether that’s an increase in people experiencing suicidal thoughts or an increase in people having the courage to speak about it.

“But the terrifying thing is that before lockdown we only had two or three guys coming to us per week saying they were having suicidal thoughts – last week we had 40-50.”

Man Chat was holding weekly meet ups to provide a support network for its members prior to the coronavirus outbreak, however now all of its support is done on social media or on the phone on a one-to-one basis.

Support workers help individuals create a plan for the immediate future, such as meeting a doctor one day then going for a walk the next.

Wray said: “Committing to doing something is like saying they are going to be living next week.

“Without having a plan we’re all in limbo with nothing to look forward to and then we get stuck in a box.

“The problem right now is that we can make a plan for tomorrow but what about next week when nothing has changed and that fear of the future is still the same.”

Wray said fear of the unknown surrounding work situations, company closures and financial issues are weighing heavily on many people’s minds.

He said it crosses over into a mental health issue when it is all you can think about or when suicidal thoughts consume the majority of your thoughts or you start planning suicidal actions.

Wray added: “People ask me it it’s just attention seeking and yes it is but they need it.

“They need someone to say they are OK so it’s good if they are attention seeking because if they don’t address it then it will only get worse.”

Man Chat can be reached through Facebook

If you need someone to speak to about mental health, depression or suicidal thoughts, there are a number of organisations that can help: