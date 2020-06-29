The Hidden Hurt: Our special investigation into the ordeals suffered by three young victims of domestic abuse

Three women… One stabbed to death. One stabbed to death. One raped. One took her own life.

They didn’t know each other but should all have been enjoying the happiest times of their lives. Heading off into the world with little in the way of responsibility and the freedom to do or achieve whatever they wanted. Instead they met men who – instead of sharing in their journey with love and support – bullied and abused them.

We look at the ordeals of:

Neomi Smith from Aberdeen who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Keith Rizzo in Brechin

Rosie, a young woman attacked by her partner who was later unmasked as a serial rapist

Emily Drouet who took her own life after being harassed by her boyfriend

Our coverage includes the first interview with John Smith, father of murdered Neomi, who tells of the devastation her death brought on his family. He also urges other women to seek help.

We also speak to a number of leading experts who examine the issue of domestic violence and look at what is being done to protect women and deal with the offending of those men who carry out such crimes.

