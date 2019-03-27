The heat is on Ross County says Dundee United gaffer Robbie Neilson

Robbie Neilson believes the pressure has been heaped on Ross County after his Dundee United side cut the gap at the top of the Championship to two points with victory at Dunfermline.

Last night’s East End Park success, thanks to a wonder goal from Peter Pawlett, was the Tangerines’ third win on the bounce.

Last midweek they downed the Staggies at Tannadice and have won their two games since while the leaders’ focus was on the Irn-Bru Cup Final.

And Robbie is well aware that, should County slip up when they return to league duty at Alloa on Saturday, a win over Queen of the South would put his men top.

“We now have Queen of the South at Tannadice on Saturday and we start looking after the game to see where we are,” he said.

“We could be second, we could be top and that’s the joy of picking up these points recently.Yes Ross County have got games in hand but you still have to go and win them.”

Depending on how results pan out, United’s destination could even be back in their own hands if they go to Dingwall and beat County in front of the live TV cameras on Friday week.

For now, Robbie is just happy with the way his players have performed in winning three games in a week.

And he felt last night’s success was well-deserved.

“I thought first half we played really well,” he added.

“I was disappointed not to come in two or three-up, at least. The energy levels were great, we pressed it well, got after it.

“They came out second half and it became a tough game and it was hard to get any real possession but I was pleased to get three points.”

As for Pawlett’s exceptional first-half winner that saw him cut through the home defence before finishing calmly, the quality of it did not surprise the manager.

“He’s a good player and the issue with Peter is keeping him fit and getting him match ready.

“He’s come in, not had a pre-season and not had a lot of games really.

“It’s a bit like Osman Sow, Calum Butcher and most of the other boys who came in during the January window and it’s just about getting them ready.”