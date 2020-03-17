‘The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our number one priority’: V&A Dundee to close from tonight

V&A Dundee is to close its doors from tonight, it has been announced.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said everyone in the UK should avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus.

He added that everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres.

A spokesman for the museum said: “During these exceptional times, the health and safety of our visitors and staff is our number one priority.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and look forward to welcoming visitors back to V&A Dundee as soon as we are able.

“Further information will be available on our website over the coming days.”

