‘The hardest step was walking though that door’ – Menzieshill man Craig shares his experience of depression as part of Suicide Prevention Week

In yesterday’s Tele we spoke to Stobswell man Darren Pilling, who shared some of the challenges he has faced with his mental health over the years as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Today we speak to 26-year-old Craig Inglis, from Menzieshill, who joined Andy’s Man Club in Dundee after being diagnosed with depression last year.

It took Craig a while to get to the point he’s at now, but we hope his story can remind others that they are never alone. If you’re struggling, please don’t suffer in silence.

Craig Inglis is one of hundreds of men across the country who attend Andy’s Man Club meetings each week.

Craig, from Menzieshill, joined the Dundee group after being diagnosed with depression last year.

“At the start of last year, I got diagnosed with depression,” the 26-year-old said.

“I lost my father nine years ago now and I hadn’t dealt with it properly. I basically hit rock bottom.

“I didn’t want to do anything, I wanted to stay in my bed, didn’t want to get up, and was sleeping most of the day.

“There were times where I went out in my car and I went down to Broughty Ferry and I did think about ending my own life, either by jumping or powering my car into the water.”

His depression was something that progressed gradually, he says, although he briefly attended counselling a few years after his dad’s death which he thought helped.

“One day when I was in work I just turned to the manager and said ‘I need a chat now’,” he said.

“They took me into this side pod and I just literally broke down and told the manager everything.

“I had never opened up to my work before, I just kept everything to myself. They didn’t realise how much I was actually going through.”

Despite some of his negative thoughts, Craig realised that he couldn’t leave behind the people that loved him the most.

“My niece and nephew, who love me to bits, I couldn’t do that to them,” he said.

“I thought about it, two or three times, but every time I just thought of my niece and nephew and managed to get out of it.”

Andy’s Man Club became a part of Craig’s life in March 2019 and, since then, he has been involved in helping set up the Dunfermline branch – opening up the club each week, setting out the chairs and preparing the tea and coffee for the attendees.

He then returned to the Dundee group and has been helping out there since late 2019.

Craig said: “I was sitting outside the venue for about half an hour before I actually went in just trying to psyche myself up.

“The main thing with Andy’s Man Club is they don’t pressure anyone to talk, if they don’t want to talk they don’t have to, they can just come and listen. They will open up when they are ready to open up.

“When it came to me hearing all of their stories I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to speak, I’m not going to say anything, I’ll just listen for my first week.’

“But when it came to me, because it was so easy and welcoming, I actually opened up the most I have ever opened up. I hadn’t even said half the stuff I said to my family.”

Craig, who is due to start college later this month studying mechanics, said that attending the club sessions are a part of his routine.

“It’s part of my family basically. I’m happier with myself now, I am doing more things, going back to family events, going out with mates for walks, going to golf, football or whatever it is and I’m enjoying it more than I have done.

“I would definitely recommend, for any guy over the age of 18 that is going through anything, to give Andy’s Man Club a try. We know it’s not going to be for everyone but definitely give it a try. We’ve got guys that might come for a bit and then go back.

“The hardest step was walking through that door for the first time. That’s the biggest step they are ever going to make.”

Alex McClintock, one of the Scottish trustees for Andy’s Man Club said the group currently had around 300 men across their 28 groups attending sessions in an online format each week and, prior to lockdown, roughly 900 men attended across the groups weekly.

He said: “Andy’s Man Club provides a safe space for the guys to come and get stuff off their chest. The hardest part for anyone is walking through the door for the first time.

“There is never any pressure to share, you don’t even have to give us your name.”

There are currently six Andy’s Man Club groups in Scotland: Perth, Dundee, St Andrews, Glenrothes, Dunfermline, and Edinburgh.

Rachel Cackett, Executive Director for Samaritans Scotland, said: “World Suicide Prevention Day feels like it carries a particular importance this year as we have all become more aware of how anyone can begin to struggle with their mental health, at any point in their life.

“During these difficult and uncertain times, it’s more important than ever that we remind ourselves, our families, friends and co-workers that we don’t have to face challenges alone.

“By talking openly and honestly about suicide we can all play a part in reducing the stigma which can hold people back from asking for support when they need it most.

“At Samaritans Scotland talking is what we do. Our volunteers talk every day with people who are struggling and they know first-hand, how important it can be to give someone the time and space to share what’s on their mind.

“As members of Scotland’s Suicide Prevention Leadership Group, Samaritans Scotland is proud to support United to Prevent Suicide, a new national campaign launching today, to build a social movement of individuals and organisations across Scotland working to prevent deaths by suicide.

“We can all play a part in reducing stigma and creating this positive change. By talking openly and honestly when we’re finding things tough, and by reaching out to others who may be going through a difficult time – we can help to change the conversation around suicide and mental health.”

