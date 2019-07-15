BLETHER: The greatest-ever European Cup Final very nearly didn’t take place

Nearly 60 years on, it is still revered in some quarters as the greatest-ever European Cup Final?

Not that I would disagree.

Real Madrid’s 7-3 humbling of West German cracks Eintracht Frankfurt – who had taken 12 goals off Rangers over two legs (6-1, 6-3) in the semi-final – was a masterclass from the Spanish wizards.

Also, as a teenager in the late 1960s, I was at the Dalguise camp in Perthshire for a training weekend as part of a pool of players hoping for selection for Scotland Association of Boys Clubs (I didn’t get selected!).

While there, we were shown the game in full by cine camera by the coaches, and more or less told: “This is how football should be played!”

However, one regular contributor to BwB reckons this game might never have been played due to political intervention.

Andy Walker relays the story: “The greatest European Cup Final might not have happened.

“The 1960 version was in doubt because two National FA’s – Spanish and German – were at loggerheads.

“The reason centred around the 1954 World Cup Final.

“In one of the earlier rounds of that tourney, West Germany were thrashed 8-3 by Hungary. The football played in that game would remain in the minds of those present.

“However, at that time, this level of football was performed wherever the ‘Mighty Magyars’ played.”

Andy continued: “In the final, the Germans once again came up against the Hungarians.

“Remarkably, in this match, the Hungarians were absolutely awful and ended up being well beaten 3-2.

“After the final, rumour and counter-rumour spread that the Hungarians had their drinking water tampered with.

“The furore grew and grew and, six years later, it came to a head.

“The German FA informed the Spanish FA that Eintracht Frankfurt would not play Real Madrid in the final unless they were given an apology by a Real Madrid player.

“This player had been very critical of the Germans about the brutal treatment handed out by their tactics.

“The player said: ‘We were kicked off the park and could not respond because our bodies were not able to avoid their malice as we had been drugged’.

“He openly told anyone listening that he had this information.

“Spanish leader General Franco became involved and told the player to apologise, and that Real Madrid would play in the Hampden Park spectacle with or without him.

“The player was Ferenc Pusczeld Biro (commonly known as Puskas), and he duly wrote an apology. He then went on to take part in a match that is talked about when the public want to compare football now and then. The No 10’s display that evening included netting four goals.

“Was this payback for his failure in 1954 and his apology? Or was it just normal brilliance?”