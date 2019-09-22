The Giddy Goose: Excellent service in a pretty place

Having called in for drinks with my friends one day, we were enticed to sample the food on offer too.
There is a reasonably sized menu offering all sorts of food from grazer (starter options) to pasta, via burgers, sandwiches and dogs, steak plates and pizza. There’s also a fair range of vegan options.
Five girls choosing food can take a little bit of time, but we did quite well and quickly decided to skip the starters and focus on the main courses.
Our order was for a frankfurt calzone (£11.95), chorizo and meatball tagliatelle (£11.25), beef lasagna £10.25), a Giddy Goose house burger (£11.95), a pulled ham hock panzerotti (£12.25) and a portion of fries for the table (£3.50).
Nope, I’d no idea what a panzerotti was either, but the menu said it was a deep fried calzone style pizza and “if you fancy something new then be sure to pick one”. Being an obedient girl, that’s just what I did.
I was delighted that when I asked that they hold off a little on the brie (on the menu it came with ham hock, melted brie, mushrooms and tomato) as it’s not my favourite cheese, I was offered to change the cheese to something else. I chose mozzarella. A nice touch.
We also sniggered at our burger-ordering friend who asked for just a burger on a roll. Asking for clarity the server said, so no cheese or salad? Oh, I’ll have the salad, she said . . . and some coleslaw. So basically her “just plain burger”, which she asked to be well done, was only missing the cheese – I think there’s an easier way to ask!
We ordered some drinks and a bottle of wine and some water for the table and sat back to wait.
There is what looked like a nice seating area outside, though inside it’s almost like a garden, too, with lots of wooden trellis- type structures with green leafy plants and nice lights dotted about the place.
Beside the bar there’s a partially enclosed area they called Bohemian that looked like it would be a good spot to book if you were a larger party. There’s also a room along from the bar and a downstairs area that had a private function on when we were in.
Seats are a mixture of leather and cloth, with attractive bright cushions. The restaurant has a nice atmosphere.
We didn’t seem to wait very long for our food as we were busy chatting, though our server apologised that there had been a delay when he brought the plates over.
All the dishes were well presented.
The meatballs looked a little overdone and, when pressed, my friend agreed they were quite dry.
We persuaded her to ask for more sauce and the plate was taken away to be replaced by a whole freshly-cooked plate.
More sauce would have sufficed, but it was nice to see the restaurant strive to make things right.
The lasagna was a good-sized portion, with clearly defined layers. My friend said it was enjoyable, but she prefers her Italian pasta with a bit more sauce.
The 8oz burger was well done, as requested, and served with fries, salad and relish. It was a big plateful and very tasty.
The calzone was served with salad and had a lot of filling – including sweetcorn, so I’d avoid it – but the recipient enjoyed it.
View this post on Instagram
Have you remembered that it Fathers Day tomorrow? Whatever your plans make sure you pop into The Giddy Goose and grab our 2 for 1 on all pizzas and burgers offer, what better way to treat your dad! 😏 Try our favourite burger this Sunday, our famous ‘Black & Blue burger’ 🍔 . . . . #foodie #thegiddygoose #thegiddygoosedundee #blackandblue #burger #2for1sunday #dundeefoodie #dundeeblogger #restaurant
My panzerotti looked like a soft calzone – I’d expected it to be crispy as it was fried, but it was quite doughy. The filling was delicious and I’d forgotten how nice ham hock tastes, so I ate the insides with my fries and salad and left some of the dough. I probably wouldn’t have it again but other people would love it, so don’t be put off.
I’d go back here again for food, or even just drinks.