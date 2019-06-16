The George Orwell on Perth Road is small but atmospheric

You would not get away with calling a pub The George Orwell in every part of Dundee, but if there is anywhere it works, it’s Perth Road.

With the university and the art college a stone’s throw away, it is aimed at – and attracts – an eclectic mix of people. That just adds to the character of the place, though it already has that in abundance.

A smallish, dark pub with a mix of tables, stools and comfy armchairs, the candles around the place help light it up enough so you can see the arty posters on the wall and the books piled high on the various window ledges and mantelpieces.

Unlike a lot of similar pubs it does not offer a massive selection on the drinks front – rather, it focuses most of its efforts on the atmosphere itself.

The booming electronic music on the night we visited did not quite seem to fit with the ambience of the place, but with customers coming from all walks of life, I am not sure what music would have been more suitable, especially on a Friday.

It will not be to everyone’s taste, but which pub is?