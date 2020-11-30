Broughty Ferry’s Fort Hotel has been recognised nationally for how well it has adapted to lockdown restrictions.

The popular pub, which is owned by John Black, recently won DRAM magazine’s award for Best And Most Improved Outside Area due to their extensive beer garden.

© Mhairi Edwards

The outdoor site was opened up in July so that customers could socially distance while having a drink.

While the beer garden started out with just 12 chairs, it has since grown massively and can now seat just under 100 customers, under a retractable roof that was installed once lockdown was lifted.

John and his team have also installed heat lamps to keep drinkers cosy during winter nights.

The publican said: “The award we got is from a national magazine so this is a really big award for us.

“It’s great and it feels well deserved. Our staff have worked hard throughout the year, and our architect has also worked through it all.

“We started out with just three tables and 12 chairs outside, but now we can seat a lot more people. We applied for permission to use our car park as well as out the front for seating.

“Now we’ve got these electric roofs which is great, they can just be turned on and off easily, and there’s plenty of heat to keep folk warm.”

Beer garden earns high praise from customers

While the new seating areas were only built because of the pandemic, John plans to make more use of them in the future.

“I think that even after restrictions have been lifted, these are going to be useful in the future,” he added.

“We’ll have them in summertime and there won’t be anywhere in Dundee like it.”

The beer garden has also earned high praise from customers who have left positive reviews on the pub’s Facebook page.

One posted: “I’ve just been to the Fort with my mother in law for her 90th birthday, the service, attention to detail and the staff were so attentive, cheers to you all,.

“Mum had a lovely meal and was made to feel very special.”

Another added: “Well done everyone give yourselves a pat on the back.”