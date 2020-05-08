The former Evening Telegraph theatre critic who had a front row seat in London on VE Day when the guns fell silent

She was the Dundee theatre critic who had a front row seat when the guns fell silent on World War Two.
Betty Forsyth (nee Inglis) from Broughty Ferry, who was known as Betty, was called up to the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) in 1942 and later worked at the Air Ministry in London.
Wartime memoirs
She listened intently as the King’s speech was relayed before celebrating the end of World War Two with tens of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly in 1945.
