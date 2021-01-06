New figures have revealed dozens of children have suffered racial abuse in schools across Tayside over the past year.

In the 2019/20 school year, there were 43 incidents of racism reported in the region’s schools.

This includes 29 in Dundee, eight in Angus and six in Perth and Kinross.

Although this is down from 122 incidents in 2017/18 and 67 in 2018/19, campaigners have said there is still concern over the volume of Tayside racial abuse incidents taking place in our education system.

‘Everyone needs to take action against racism’

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the Maryfield ward of Dundee City Council, has said everyone needs to take collective action to stop instances of racism in schools.

Ms Cruickshank, who recently spoke of the racist abuse she has experienced in Dundee during a council meeting discussing Dundee’s links to the transatlantic slave trade, said: “Racism of any kind is unacceptable and one is one too many, and 29 in Dundee is far too many.

“The question I would have is: how do we deal with it? Sometimes it is the actions that are important.

“To do nothing is to condone it.

“If you are standing there and someone calls someone else a racist name and you do nothing you are as guilty as the person making the racist remark.

“There have been incidents in Dundee with people ripping down posters and defacing the George Floyd mural so racism is alive and kicking, it doesn’t take a bright man to say that.

“But it is about how we deal with it when it happens and saying it is unacceptable and hoping it has some effect.

“The numbers are dropping so we must be doing something right and with George Floyd and the anti-racism movement last year there is a heightened awareness of the situation.

“We will never eradicate racism completely but at least if we take positive action we know we are doing something, so things can only get better.”

Anti-racism group condemns racism across Dundee

The campaign group Stand Up To Racism Tayside has also condemned the numbers of incidents involving racial abuse and says more needs to be done to tackle the wider issues.

Group member Kyle Rourke said: “It is quite scary and to have 63 cases of racism in schools in this day and age is appalling and quite frightening.

“It is good the numbers have halved recently but it is still abhorrent and there is a long way to go.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government added: “Bullying of any form is entirely unacceptable and we need to be vigilant in challenging any racist and abusive behaviours in schools.

“Where it occurs, it must be challenged through educating children about all faiths and belief systems, ensuring they learn tolerance, respect and equality.”

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Any instance of racism in our schools is treated very seriously, and we are proactive in the work schools undertake to prevent such incidents occurring.

“Schools are encouraged to report such incidents should they occur, and they will be responded to appropriately in line with council policy and guidance.”

Meanwhile a spokesman for Angus Council said: “All incidents of racism are unacceptable, whatever form they take.

“We advise our young people to report any such incidents immediately so they can be investigated and dealt with promptly and effectively.

“Racism must not and will not be tolerated in our schools.

“Angus Council’s anti-bullying policy for all our schools and learning and childcare settings has been developed in line with Respect for All, the national approach to anti-bullying for Scotland’s children and young people which provides an overarching framework and context for all anti-bullying work in Scotland.

“Our schools encourage diversity and individuality as well as a common commitment to moral values such as honesty, respect for others, compassion and justice.

“Everyone has the right to be respected and should be respectful.

“Where any racist incident occurs, children must be able to report their concerns with confidence that they will be acted upon.”